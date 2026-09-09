TVK-led coalition named ‘Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance’

CHENNAI:

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)-led alliance of parties supporting the Tamil Nadu government has been named the ‘Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance’ following the second round of consultative talks held at the party headquarters in Panaiyur on Wednesday.

The meeting, which began at 4 pm, was chaired by Chief Minister and TVK leader Vijay. During the meeting, Vijay was also chosen as the leader of the alliance.

The alliance partners discussed the structure and functioning of the new political front and ways to strengthen coordination among the parties supporting the TVK-led government.

Parties supporting TVK government

TVK had contested the 2026 Assembly elections independently and emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats, but fell short of the majority required to form the government on its own.

The party subsequently formed the government with the support of parties that were earlier part of the DMK-led alliance, including the Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Left parties.

VCK and IUML are part of the TVK Cabinet, while the Communist Party of India (CPI) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] have extended support to the government from outside.

The move to bring the supporting parties together under a new alliance follows an initial consultative meeting held on July 1 at a private resort in Kovalam, Chennai. Congress, VCK, MDMK and IUML representatives attended that meeting, while CPI and CPI(M) stayed away after deciding to extend only external support to the TVK government.

Left parties skip second meeting

Senior TVK functionaries and Ministers, including Anand, had invited representatives of the Congress, VCK, MDMK, CPI and CPI(M) for Wednesday’s meeting. Aadhav Arjuna and Nirmal Kumar had also personally extended invitations.

However, both CPI and CPI(M) decided to skip the meeting.

Representatives of the other alliance partners attended the discussions. Those present included Congress leader Manickam Tagore, MP Praveen Chakravarty, Congress Legislative Party leader Tharahai Cuthbert, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, MP Durai Vaiko, IUML leader Kader Mohideen, Minister Shahjahan, VCK leader Thirumavalavan, MP Ravikumar and Sinthanai Selvan.