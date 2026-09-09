CM Vijay to leave for week-long London visit tomorrow

Chennai:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay is scheduled to leave for London on September 10 on his first official overseas visit after assuming office, with the trip aimed at attracting investments to the State.

Vijay is expected to be in the United Kingdom for about a week, with meetings with European industrialists and business representatives planned as part of the government’s investment outreach programme.

The Chief Minister is expected to present Tamil Nadu as an attractive investment destination and seek investments in key sectors. The visit is also expected to provide an opportunity to showcase the State’s industrial infrastructure, skilled workforce and investment potential.

According to reports, Vijay’s London visit is scheduled from September 10 to 16. It will be his first overseas tour as Chief Minister.

The visit comes at a time when the TVK government is seeking to step up efforts to bring fresh investments into Tamil Nadu and create employment opportunities. Vijay is expected to hold discussions with potential investors and representatives of companies during his stay.

The Chief Minister’s proposed overseas engagements have also led to changes in the schedule of some government programmes. A scheme earlier expected to be launched on September 15 is now likely to be deferred because of his London visit.

The London trip assumes significance as the Vijay government seeks to make investment promotion a key component of its economic agenda.