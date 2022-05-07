Vishal next with SJ Suryah goes on floors

Actor Vishal’s 33rd film ‘Mark Antony’ is directed by Adhik Ravichandran and produced by S Vinod Kumar on behalf of Mini Studios.SJ Suryah has also been roped in to play the lead.

Ritu Verma will be pairing up with Vishal for the first time. The film also stars Sunil Verma and Nizhalgal Ravi in prominent roles. GV Prakash Kumar is composing the music for the film. Vijay Velukutty and Abhinandan Ramanujam have been roped in as the editor and cinematographer respectively. Famous stunt directors Kanal Kannan, Peter Hein and Ravi Varma are doing the stunts for the film.

The film has been planned as a Pan Indian project, releasing in 5 languages- Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. The shooting of this film commenced with an auspicious pooja in Chennai.