Actress Manju Warrier is now part of AK 61. She will play meaty role in the film that will be helmed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor’s Bayview Project LLP.

The shoot of the heist thriller is underway in Hyderabad, where a massive set resembling Chennai’s Mount Road – and a bank with high-security measures in place – has been put up.

Ajith has already begun shooting for his portions last month, and Manju Warrier will join him soon.