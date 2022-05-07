Suseenthiran to direct a biggie

Valli Mayil is an upcoming film directed by Suseenthiran starring Vijay Antony, Sathyaraj, Bharathi Raja among others in lead roles.

Nallusaamy Pictures Thai Saravanan is producing the film. Faria Abdullah who acted in the super hit telugu film ‘Jathi Ratnalu’ is playing the character Valli Mayil.

The other cast members include ‘Pushpa’ fame Sunil,Thambi Ramaiah,Redin Kingsley,Singam Puli,Manisha Yadav,Aranthangi Nisha.

The story is set in 1980’s with Stupendous storyline and made with extravagant budget which will be releasing in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

The first schedule of the shoot will start in Dindigul on May 16 and will continue at Kodaikanal, Theni, Karaikudi, Gobichettipalayam. Music is by D.Imman, cinematography is by Vijay K Chakravarthy and editing is by Antony.