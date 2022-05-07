Koogle Kutappa – (Movie Review)

Doing a remakes a tough task. But three cheers to directors Sabari and Saravanan. Their Google Kuttappa, the Tamil remake of the Malayalam hit film Android Kunjappan Ver 5.25 manages to retain the essence of the original. They have made it a faithful remake and the emotional moments retained works out well. The crux is retained but execution os different.

The movie stars KS Ravikumar in the lead alongside Tharshan, Losliya, Yogi Babu and Poovaiyaar. Prankster Rahul plays a key role. KS Ravikumar is a stubborn old man, who lives with his son Tharshan in a village in Coimbatore. The dad won’t let his son, who incidentally is an engineer, to go and work anywhere else.

When Tharshan gets an offer from a company to work in Germany, he employs a home nurse to take care of his dad and leaves for work. There he meets Lankan Tamil Losliya, and falls for her. Now, Tharshan carries a robot home to take care of his dad. Ravilumar, who hates the idea of having a robot to take care of him initially, becomes attached to the machine soon after. But there is a twist to the story.

The movie is jointly produced by KS Ravikumar’s RK Celluloids and Kallal Global Entertainment. Ravikumar plays his part well. He pours out emotions and agony well. Both Tharshan and Losliya, fit the bill well. Yogi Babu evokes laughter at places.

A decent fare with emotion and comedy, Koogle Kutapa is a decent entertainer.