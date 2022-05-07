Samantha sizzles in Yasodha

Samantha’s much awaited first glimpse in and as Yashoda was released tp greater reception.
Samantha is reportedly performing action stunts in this action Thriller bankrolled by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad on behalf of Sridevi Movies.
Samantha is reportedly performing action stunts in this action Thriller bankrolled by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad on behalf of Sridevi Movies.
Directed Hari-Harish, movie is slated for a Pan-Indian release on August 12. Besides Samantha, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, Priyanka Sharma and others are playing major roles.
Music is by Manisharma, dialogues are by Pulagam Chinnarayana, Dr. Challa Bhagyalaxmi and camera by M Sukumar.
Music is by Manisharma, dialogues are by Pulagam Chinnarayana, Dr. Challa Bhagyalaxmi and camera by M Sukumar.