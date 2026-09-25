Anbil Avan Postponed, To Release On October 2

Ashok Selvan and Preity Mukhundhan-starrer Anbil Avan, which was scheduled to hit theatres on September 25, has been postponed by a week. The makers have announced that the film will now have a worldwide theatrical release on October 2.

Directed by debutant R Kaarthikeyan, the film is billed as an action-romance and follows Suriya and Iyal, a couple who move to a hill town seeking a fresh start but find themselves caught in a dangerous situation. Govind Vasantha has composed the music, while the film is produced by K Karunamoorthy, Ashok Selvan and Abinaya Selvam.

The makers said the additional week would help the film reach audiences with a bigger and wider release across territories.