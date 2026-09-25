Rs 10,000 fine for abandoning pets in Chennai

Chennai, Sept 25:

Owners who abandon pet dogs and cats on roads or in public places in Chennai may have to pay a fine of Rs 10,000, with the Greater Chennai Corporation Council considering a resolution to this effect. The proposed penalty was initially fixed at Rs 25,000, but was reduced following recommendations from the standing committees, which felt that the amount was too high.

Pet owners in the city are required to obtain a licence from the Corporation by paying a fee of Rs 50 and submitting proof of anti-rabies vaccination. The Corporation has also made microchipping of pets mandatory to prevent abandonment. The microchip carries details such as the owner’s name and address, enabling officials to trace the owner if an abandoned pet is found. The GCC currently provides an online pet-licensing facility.

According to the Corporation, 78,238 pet licences had been issued in Chennai up to July 30, 2026. Despite this, complaints have continued to be received about licensed dogs and cats being abandoned on roads and in public places. Under the proposed system, officials will scan the microchip of an abandoned animal and use the registered details to identify its owner and initiate action.

The resolution also provides for direct collection of the Rs 10,000 penalty through POS machines by zonal veterinary officers, sanitary officers and health inspectors. The proposal will be placed before the Corporation Council for approval. The Corporation has previously required microchipping as part of its measures to prevent pet abandonment and record ownership details.