DVAC raids DMK MP Annadurai’s Premises

Tiruvannamalai, Sept 25:

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Friday conducted searches at multiple premises linked to Tiruvannamalai DMK MP Annadurai, including his residence at Vengikkal in Tiruvannamalai.

More than 20 DVAC officials from Tiruvannamalai and Vellore districts were reportedly involved in the searches, with the teams conducting simultaneous searches at more than 10 locations associated with the MP. The searches were under way from the morning, with police personnel deployed outside his residence.

According to reports, the searches were based on complaints alleging that Annadurai had accumulated assets disproportionate to his known sources of income during the previous DMK regime. Officials were also reportedly examining allegations relating to possible tax evasion. These are allegations under investigation and no conclusion has been established through the searches.

The searches were also reported at Annadurai’s native place at Devanampattu in Tiruvannamalai district. There were reports that a stone quarry associated with him on Chengam Road was also being searched, though details of the searches and any material seized were not immediately available.

The developments come against the backdrop of allegations concerning the removal of soil from the Malappambadi lake near Tiruvannamalai during the previous DMK government. Arappor Iyakkam had recently raised allegations concerning the excavation of soil from the waterbody and had submitted a complaint to the DVAC. The Tiruvannamalai district administration had earlier said that the allegations concerning illegal sand mining at the lake would be examined through an inquiry.

Reports have linked the latest searches to complaints concerning contracts and alleged financial irregularities, while the precise scope of the DVAC investigation and the specific allegations covered by the searches are yet to be officially detailed. The DVAC is expected to examine documents and other material collected during the searches before deciding on further action.

Annadurai is a two-term DMK MP representing the Tiruvannamalai Lok Sabha constituency. Official parliamentary records identify him as the DMK’s elected representative for the constituency in the 18th Lok Sabha.

The searches have also attracted attention within the DMK, coming after recent DVAC action involving other senior party leaders. In June, the anti-graft agency conducted searches at premises linked to former minister E V Velu in connection with allegations relating to disproportionate assets and government contracts. In September, searches were also conducted at premises linked to former minister K N Nehru and his brother in connection with an alleged tender-related bribery case.