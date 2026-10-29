Thirumavalavan condemns economist Kalaiyarasan’s arrest

Chennai, Oct 29:

VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan on Wednesday condemned the arrest of economist Kalaiyarasan, describing the police action as unacceptable.

Speaking to reporters in Chennai, he said Kalaiyarasan was a prominent economist who had expressed his views on the Tamil Nadu government’s white paper through a detailed article. The police reportedly arrested him over alleged defamatory remarks on Instagram, but reports later said the account involved was a fake ID and he was released.

“The police engaging in such actions is unacceptable and condemnable,” Thirumavalavan said.

On the searches at former minister KN Nehru’s residence and the arrest of former minister Anbil Mahesh, he said it would be inappropriate to comment before the investigations were completed.

Thirumavalavan also said INDIA bloc leaders would meet at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence in New Delhi at 3 pm on October 30. The VCK would participate in a November 1 rally demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation and restoration of voting rights to those excluded from electoral rolls through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

He added that the rally would be held even if permission to use Ramlila Maidan was denied. The VCK meeting also decided to conduct internal elections as the terms of 93 district secretaries were nearing completion.