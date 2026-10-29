Remarks against Vijay: DMK councillor Teeta Saravanan gets bail 

Chennai, Oct 29:

A court in Chennai on Wednesday granted bail to DMK councillor Teeta Saravanan, who was arrested for allegedly making controversial remarks about Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay by referring to the 2025 Karur stampede.

Saravanan, a Vellore Corporation councillor and supporter of former School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, allegedly made the remarks outside Puzhal Central Prison when Anbil Mahesh was brought there following his arrest in a private school recognition bribery case.

“Had we finished him off in Karur that day, would we have faced this situation, leader?” Saravanan allegedly asked Anbil Mahesh. A video of the remarks circulated on social media, prompting the Puzhal police to register a case against him under four sections of law.

After the case was registered, Saravanan reportedly went into hiding. Chennai Central Crime Branch police traced him to the house of DMK functionary Prem in Villupuram and arrested him on Wednesday. Prem was also taken into custody for allegedly sheltering Saravanan.

Saravanan was produced before Judicial Magistrate Jayshankar at the Ambattur court complex, as the Madhavaram magistrate was on leave. After hearing arguments from both sides, the judge granted him bail.

The incident occurred amid protests by DMK supporters against the arrest of Anbil Mahesh, who is facing allegations of collecting bribes from private school managements by promising government recognition and other approvals. The allegations are under investigation.