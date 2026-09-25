‘Who pressured police in Gem Veeramani case?’ ,CPM’s Shanmugam seeks answers

Chennai, Sept 24:

CPM State Secretary P Shanmugam has questioned whether political pressure was exerted on police during the previous AIADMK and DMK regimes in connection with complaints against GEM Granites owner R Veeramani.

Shanmugam said the investigation should cover the entire history of complaints in the case, including an alleged complaint made in 2013 during the AIADMK regime and another in 2025 during the DMK regime. He sought a probe into who received the complaints, whether any officials failed to act and whether anyone exerted pressure to prevent action.

He also said the investigation should not be confined to Veeramani if evidence points to the involvement of others. Action should be taken against police personnel or others found to have suppressed complaints or helped the accused, he said.

The issue has triggered a political exchange between the ruling TVK and the Left parties, with TVK leaders questioning the previous DMK government’s handling of the complaints. The CPM, however, has called for a comprehensive investigation covering both the AIADMK and DMK periods.

Former Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin has denied that his government issued any order to protect anyone in the case. He said Veeramani, his alleged accomplices and anyone who attempted to protect him should face the law, while accusing some of using the case for political purposes.