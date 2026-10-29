Anbil Mahesh’s bail plea hearing adjourned to Nov 2

Chennai, Oct 29:

A special court in Chennai on Thursday adjourned to November 2 the hearing on a bail petition filed by former Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi in a bribery case linked to the alleged grant of recognition to private schools.

A case has been registered against Anbil Mahesh and others for allegedly collecting bribes of up to ₹100 crore in connection with granting recognition to private schools. Anbil Mahesh, who was arrested in the case, has been remanded in judicial custody until November 6 by the special court dealing with corruption cases.

The bail petition came up for hearing before Judge L S Sathyamoorthy. Appearing for the police, the prosecution informed the court that it had filed a petition seeking permission to take Anbil Mahesh into police custody for interrogation.

Counsel for Anbil Mahesh said a separate petition had been filed seeking the return of electronic devices seized during searches at his residence. The counsel requested that the petition also be taken up for hearing.

The judge directed the police to file their response to the bail plea and adjourned the hearing on all three petitions to November 2.