Vijay chairs Cabinet meeting

Chennai, Oct 29:

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday chaired a Cabinet meeting at the Secretariat and directed ministers to prioritise people’s needs, particularly basic amenities such as drinking water and road facilities.

During the meeting, the Cabinet discussed proposals to grant approval for new industries planning to set up units in Tamil Nadu and for existing companies seeking to expand their operations. Several key administrative and development issues were also taken up for discussion.

With power shortages emerging as a major concern, the meeting discussed measures to promote battery energy storage projects. The implementation of government schemes, fulfilment of election promises and department-wise targets were among the other issues reviewed.

The law and order situation in the State was also discussed. The Cabinet reportedly deliberated on providing land titles to poor people through the Revenue Department and matters relating to the social justice census.

Vijay issued three key instructions to ministers, stressing that their priorities should be guided by the needs of the people. He asked them to identify public grievances and ensure that essential requirements were addressed without delay.

The Chief Minister specifically emphasised the need to give priority to drinking water supply and road infrastructure, urging ministers to act on requests concerning these basic facilities.

The meeting assumes significance as the TVK government seeks to advance its development agenda while addressing public concerns, implementing its electoral commitments and improving the delivery of government services.