Kamal condoles Prathap Pothen’s demise

Condoling the death of actor-filmmaker Prathap Pothen, Kamal Haasan said, ‘Prathap was an expert in directing lively films’. The two worked together in a spy-thriller Vettri Vizhaa which was loaded with action. The movie released in 1989 was a blockbuster then. Sharing a BTS still from Vetri Vizha, Kamal Haasan wrote “Pratap Pothen continued his avid literary reading and unquenchable interest in art films. I have seen during the ‘Vetrivizha’ period that he is also an expert in successfully directing lively films. Tribute to him.”