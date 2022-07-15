Film industry mourns Prathap Pothen’s demise

Celebrities from Tamil and Malayalam film industry expressed their grief over the sudden demise of actor & filmmaker Prathap Pothen.

Actress Parvati wrote, “Prathap Pothen sir.. Why?Thank you for being my friend, well-wisher who always wanted me to succeed. Will miss you forever. Rest in peace. “Veteran actress Gautami, who was part of his Telugu film ‘Chaitanya’ and couple of Tamil films like Magudam and’Athma, posted, “I’m deeply saddened at the passing of Shri Prathap Pothen. He was a dynamic & mercurial creator – actor, director, producer. Unforgettable working with #prathappothen in Chaitanya. My heart goes out to his daughter & loved ones. May his soul RIP. Prithviraj Sukumaran tweeted: “Rest in peace uncle. I will miss you (sic). “ Mohan lal tweeted, ‘Beloved Prathap Pothan, a blessed artist who proved his talent in all fields related to cinema including acting, screenplay, direction andproduction, has left us. Had a friendship and intimacy spanning years with him. Condolences.’ Actress Khushbu tweeted, So disheartened. Heartbreaking. Lost a very good friend,a wonderful human being, a great technician n actor n funniest guy ever, #PratapPothen this morning. Had the privilege to work with him in a few films. Hope you are finally in peace PP. You will be missed terribly.#RIP.” The 1990 Tamil film My Dear Marthandan, which starred Khusbhu and Prabhu in the lead, was directed by Pratap Pothen.