Now OPS removes EPS from AIADMK

A day after Edappadi K Palaniswami(EPS) removed from AIADMK a few including O Panneerselvam’s (OPS) son and party MP Raveendranath, OPS hit back today. He issued orders to dismiss EPS and his staunch supporters from the AIADMK. Submitting few documents to the Election Commission, ‘As the convenor of the party, I have every right to dismiss them’. He also submitted the same to the Election Commission. Several leaders in the EPS camp took potshots on OPS. It may be recalled that Edappadi K Palaniswami expelled a total of 18 senior party functionaries including coordinator Panneerselvam’s son P Ravindhranath Kumar, who is a member of Parliament from Theni district. A statement from the AIADMK’s interim general secretary Palaniswami also announced dismissal of Pannerselvam’s other son V P Jayapradeep from the party. The list of expelled leaders ranged from district secretaries, former legislators and former MPs. The release stated that the expelled members involved in anti-party activities and urged the party workers not to have any allegiance with sacked members. Accordingly, they were also stripped from the AIADMK primary membership.