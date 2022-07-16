S Arabia, US to strengthen cooperation in tech, science

Riyadh : Saudi Arabia and the United States agreed on Friday to strengthen cooperation in the fields of 5G networks, cybersecurity, space exploration, and public health, Al Arabiya News reported. The agreements were made on the sidelines of US President Joe Biden’s first state visit to the kingdom, where he met with top Saudi officials to review the kingdom’s defensive needs and the importance of global energy security. In a statement after the meetings, Biden welcomed Saudi Arabia’s fresh signing of the NASA-led Artemis Accords, an outer space exploration treaty, saying the United States “reaffirms its commitment to the responsible, peaceful, and sustainable exploration and use of outer space.” The US president praised the role the kingdom played in supporting the UN cease-fire efforts in Yemen.