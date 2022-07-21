Gleneagles Global Health City has launched a ‘Mega Cardiac Screening Camp’ for the police officials of Chennai and Tambaram and will take place from 20 July to 10 August at the hospital.

A press release said that A Amalraj, Commissioner of Police, Tambaram launched the screening program in the presence of Dr Alok Khullar, CEO, Dr Gobu P, HOD & Senior Consultant – Institute of Cardiac Sciences, and Dr Sriram R HOD & Senior Consultant – Department of Accident & Emergency of Gleneagles Global Health City.

This exclusive health camp for police personnel will allow them to undergo a battery of tests – such as ECG, ECHO, BMI, and blood sugar tests. Police officers will also attend a brief workshop on “Basic Life Support Training” (BLS).

Further, a special privilege card was handed over for police personnel and their families.