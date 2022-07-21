Official stamp of Chess Olympiad unveiled

The ‘World Chess Day’ was celebrated on Wednesday with the unveiling of the official stamp of the 44th Chess Olympiad.Union Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Jesingbhai Chauhan and Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Department, Government of Tamilnadu Siva V Meyyanathan were the chief guests for the occasion. Grandmaster Abhijeet Gupta, an Arjuna Awardee and team member of the Chess Olympiad along with President of All India Chess Federation (AICF) and Chess Olympiad Organising Committee, Sanjay Kapoor and Olympiad Director and AICF Secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan also graced the historic moment.

“It is an absolute honour that we are organising this event in India. Chess is our very own sport. I would also like to thank our respected Prime Minister Modi Ji for his vision that has made it possible to change and shape sports in this new India,” said Union Minister of State for Communications, Devusinh Jesingbhai Chauhan.

The 44th Chess Olympiad is scheduled to be held at Mamallapuram, Chennai from July 28 to August 10.

“44th Chess Olympiad stamp release is very important to this event. It is a prestigious event and would like to thank everyone present here to be part of the stamp unveiling,” said Siva V Meyyanathan, Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Department, Government of Tamilnadu.