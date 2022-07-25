Murmu assumes office of the Prez

Droupadi Murmu on Monday took oath as the 15th President of India. Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana administered the oath of office to Murmu in the Central Hall of Parliament.

Droupadi Murmu is the second woman President of the country, first-ever tribal woman to hold the highest Constitutional post and the first President to be born in independent India.

President Droupadi Murmu addressing the nation after being sworn in as the 15th President of India stated that she was the first President to be born in independant India and was honoured to take charge at a time when the country is completing 75 years of Independence.

In her first address to the country as President, Murmu, the first tribal and second woman to hold the country’s highest constitutional office said her elevation to the post is not only her own achievement but that of every poor of the country and is a reflection of the confidence of crores of Indians.