Neeraj makes India proud again

Oregon : Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, once again scripted history by clinching a historic silver at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon. The ‘Golden Boy’ of India, recorded a distance of 88.13m in his fourth attempt in the men’s javelin throw final and secured the second position, to settle with silver. After registering a new achievement, Neeraj said, “The competition was tough, competitors were throwing on good average, it became challenging. I learned a lot today. The hunger for gold will continue. But I have to believe we cannot get gold each time. I will do what I can, focus and concentrate on my training.” “While conditions were not good and the wind speed was too high, I was confident I would perform well. I am satisfied with the result, I am happy I was able to win a medal for my country,” he had added. Joyous celebrations erupted in the country after Neeraj made India proud at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Neeraj for winning the silver medal for the country.