Modi meets CMs of all BJP-led states

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday interacted with all 12 Chief Ministers and eight Deputy Chief Ministers of BJP/NDA-ruled states in the Chief Ministers Council Meeting at the party office in Delhi on Sunday. BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda was also present at the meeting. The last such meeting was held in Varanasi in December 2021. During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi emphasized the better implementation of some of the key schemes and initiatives of the government like GatiShakti, Har Ghar Jal, Svamitva, DBT implementation, and Government eMarketplace, especially in the BJP-ruled states. Talking about rural areas, PM Modi spoke about the significance of Gobardhan and the need to further popularise the initiative. He underlined the positive impact of nano-fertilizers on crop productivity and spoke about increasing their usage. He stressed the need to ensure saturation-level coverage of all key schemes and said that BJP-ruled states should take a lead towards this.