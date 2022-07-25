Mamata’s name, mobile number found in Partha arrest memo

The Trinamool Congress leadership might have distanced itself from party leader Partha Chatterjee, who was arrested on Saturday by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the multi-crore teacher recruitment scam, but for Chatterjee, Trinamool supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee continues to be the sole and final source of solace, as became evident from his arrest memo. ED sources said that while taking anyone into custody, the agency sleuths follow a procedure of issuing an arrest memo. That procedure involves asking the person to be arrested the name and contact number of one person whom he/she might wish to contact while in custody. The name and contact details of that person are mentioned in the arrest memo. In this case, Chatterjee, who’s the state Commerce and Industries Minister as well as the party’s Secretary General, mentioned the name and mobile number of Mamata Banerjee, which were subsequently added to the arrest memo.