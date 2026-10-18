Heavy rain forecast for Chennai; Met department issues warning

CHENNAI

active. Widespread showers are expected across the State in the coming days, with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds possible in some places.

The weather department’s forecast indicates that rainfall activity is likely to continue beyond the weekend. Two upper-air cyclonic circulations are contributing to the current spell of rain over Chennai and neighbouring districts. The Regional Meteorological Centre has also indicated the possibility of a weather system crossing the Odisha coast towards the end of October, potentially bringing additional rainfall to coastal Tamil Nadu.

With several parts of Chennai already receiving intense showers and waterlogging reported in low-lying areas, residents have been advised to remain alert and follow official weather updates. Commuters should exercise caution while travelling through waterlogged roads, and people in vulnerable areas should monitor local advisories as rainfall continues.