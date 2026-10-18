Chennai records heavy rainfall across several areas

CHENNAI:

Chennai received exceptionally heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours, with several parts of North Chennai recording particularly high precipitation as the northeast monsoon intensified.

Parrys recorded 36 cm, Kathivakkam 34.4 cm, Meenambakkam 29 cm, Chennai Central 27 cm and Sathangadu 26 cm. Thiruvottiyur received 22 cm, Ennore 21 cm, Kargil Nagar 19 cm, Saidapet 17 cm, Vadapalani 16 cm and Nungambakkam 15 cm.

Tamil Nadu Weatherman Pradeep John pointed to extremely intense rainfall in parts of the city, including Kargil Nagar, where 10.9 cm was recorded, and Meppedu in Tiruvallur district, which received 10 cm. Heavy showers led to water accumulation on roads and in low-lying areas.

Despite the downpour, traffic was reported to be moving normally through the city’s subways as of 6 am. Fire and rescue personnel cleared fallen trees at 10 locations, including Thiruvottiyur and Santhoshapuram. Minor fires caused by electrical leakage in roadside distribution boxes were reported at four locations, including T Nagar, and were brought under control. An NDRF team from Arakkonam was also deployed to Chennai to assist with emergency preparedness. Residents can contact the Greater Chennai Corporation’s helpline, 1913, for assistance.