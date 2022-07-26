TN govt signs MoU with Amar Seva Sangam

Chief Minister M K Stalin launched the Amar Seva Sangam’s state-wide programme for inclusive education ‘Samagra Shiksha’

The Tamilnadu government signed an MoU with Amar Seva Sangam, for this programme which will be taken forward through ‘Enabling Inclusion’, a digital rehab platform. The platform will put together rehabilitation protocols to empower parents, teachers, and community workers to get trained before they work with children with disabilities.

S. Ramakrishnan, Founder President of Amar Seva Sangam, said, “Early Intervention and enabling inclusion for children by rehabilitating and empowering over 6000 of them across five districts of Tamil Nadu besides four states of India, has been a meaningful and fulfilling one. In this context, we have to thank the Government of Tamil Nadu for its support and absorbing the technology and model of Enabling Inclusion® in three districts of Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Tuticorin and implementing the same through Amar Seva Sangam catering to more than 3000 Children with Disabilities under age 6 in these districts. Celebrating this journey with the launch of ‘Samagra Siksha’ and a new logo for our digital rehab platform, only adds more significance to this milestone occasion. We consider this as our humble contribution, not only to the State of Tamil Nadu but to India in its 75th year of Independence”.