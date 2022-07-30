Another victory for EPS

At a time when Edappadi Palaniswamy and O Panneerselvam are waging a bitter battle as to who will take the reigns of the AIADMK, the State Election Commission inviting EPS faction for all-party meet on 1 August has come a good news for them.

A meeting of Election Commission will take place on 1 August in which they would hold discussion on various issues including linking Aadhar cards with Voter IDs. A formal invitation has been sent to all registered political parties to take part in the meeting.