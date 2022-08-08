Stampede at temple; 3 pilgrims dead

At least three pilgrims died while four others sustained serious injuries in a stampede which broke out in the Khatu Shyam temple in Rajasthan`s Sikar on Monday morning. According to ANI, the stampede was reported at 5.00 AM when a huge crowd of devotees assembled for `darshan` on the occasion of Ekadashi. Devotees had been standing in a queue since late Sunday night and as soon as the doors of the temple opened in the morning, a stampede broke out.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condoled the death of the three devotees and said, “The death of 3 women devotees due to a stampede at Khatu Shyam Ji`s temple in Sikar is very sad and unfortunate. My deepest sympathies are with the bereaved family. May God give them strength to bear this loss and may the departed soul rest in peace. Wishing a speedy recovery to the devotees injured in the stampede.”