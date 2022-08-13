Agathiyamalai declared elephant reserve

Chennai: Agathiyamalai in the southern Tirunelveli district

of Tamil Nadu has been declared as the fifth elephant reserve of the

State.

Chief Minister M.K.Stalin expressed happiness as it comes on the

occasion of World Elephant Day.

In a tweet, he said “on World Elephant Day 2022, I’m glad that Tamil

Nadu gets its 5th Elephant Reserve at Agathiyamalai in Tirunelveli

District”.

“Elephants play a critical role in balancing the forest ecosystems.The

majestic mammals are nature’s assets that we must conserve at all

costs, he said.

Agathiyamalai is the 18th biosphere reserve in India and the ninth

included in the UNESCO network.

The Agathiyamalai area is situated at the southern-most end of

the Western Ghats and spread over Kerala and Tamil Nadu and

covers an area of 3,500 sq km.