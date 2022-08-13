Agathiyamalai declared elephant reserve

Chennai: Agathiyamalai in the southern Tirunelveli district
of Tamil Nadu has been declared as the fifth elephant reserve of the
State.
Chief Minister M.K.Stalin expressed happiness as it comes on the
occasion of World Elephant Day.
In a tweet, he said “on World Elephant Day 2022, I’m glad that Tamil
Nadu gets its 5th Elephant Reserve at Agathiyamalai in Tirunelveli
District”.
“Elephants play a critical role in balancing the forest ecosystems.The
majestic mammals are nature’s assets that we must conserve at all
costs, he said.
Agathiyamalai is the 18th biosphere reserve in India and the ninth
included in the UNESCO network.
The Agathiyamalai area is situated at the southern-most end of
the Western Ghats and spread over Kerala and Tamil Nadu and
covers an area of 3,500 sq km.