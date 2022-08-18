5G launch: Centre issues spectrum allocation letters

New Delhi: The Government has issued spectrum allocation letters to telecom service providers while asking them to prepare for the rollout of 5G services in the country.

“5G update: Spectrum assignment letter issued. Requesting TSPs to prepare for 5G launch,” Union Minister for Communications, Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw kooed.

With this spectrum allotment, India is in the final stage of rolling out high-speed 5G telecom services.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day said India’s “techade” is here as the government is focusing on technologies such as 5G, semiconductor manufacturing and optical fibre cables.