ED names popular actress as accused in PMLA case

New Delhi: A Delhi court will consider on August 31 a supplementary charge sheet filed Wednesday by the Enforcement Directorate in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, naming Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez as an accused.

Fernandez, who was summoned by ED several times in the matter for investigation, has been named as an accused in the charge sheet for the first time in the case.

ED’s earlier charge sheet and one supplementary charge sheet did not mention her name as an accused.