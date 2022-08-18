Govt blocks 8 YouTube channels for ‘fake, ‘anti-India’ content

The government on Thursday ordered the blocking of eight YouTube channels, including one operating from Pakistan, for allegedly using “fake and sensational thumbnails” and spreading disinformation related to India’s national security.

The channels that were blocked under the Information Technology Rules-2021 include seven Indian news channels, a statement from the Information and Broadcasting ministry said.

The blocked YouTube channels had over 114 crore views and 85.73 lakh subscribers and the content was being monetised, it said.

The blocked channels are Loktantra TV, U&V TV, A M Razvi, Gouravshali Pawan Mithilanchal, SeeTop5TH, Sarkari Update, Sab Kuch Dekho and Pakistan-based News ki Duniya.