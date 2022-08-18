AIADMK GC Meet: EPS files appeal against HC order

Chennai: A day after Justice G Jayachandran ordered status quo as on June 23 in AIADMK on the suit filed by former chief minister O Panneerselvam which scrapped the interim general secretary post of Edappadi K Palaniswami, the aggrieved EPS today moved an appeal before the Madras HC challenging the single judge’s August 17 order.

Senior Advocate and former Advocate General S Vijay Narayan mentioned it before the second bench comprising Justice M Duraiswamy and Justice Sunder Mohan to take their appeal for an urgent hearing.

Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered status quo ante as on June 23 with respect to the leadership of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).