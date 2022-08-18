Nellai Kannan is no more

Orator Nellai Kannan passed away today due to an age-related ailment at his residence in Tirunelveli. He was 77.

Kannan gave discourses on spirituality and Tamil literature among others. Kannan was a member of the Indian National Congress and appeared as a moderator in many public debate shows.

In 1989, Congress fielded him as a candidate from the Tirunelveli assembly constituency, but he lost to veteran Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader A L Subramanian.

In the 1996 assembly elections, he contested as a Congress candidate against late chief minister M Karunanidhi but faced a humiliating defeat.