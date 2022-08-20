21 warplanes, 5 naval ships from China tracked around Taiwan

Taiwan has tracked 21 warplanes and five naval ships from China around the country with eight jets that crossed the Taiwan Strait median line.Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence said it had tracked 17 aircraft and five ships from China’s military around the country by 5 pm on Friday, reported Taiwan News. Of the 17 People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) warplanes, eight crossed the median line over the Taiwan Strait, the military said. The planes were four Xi’an JH-7 fighter-bombers, two Sukhoi Su-30 fighters, and two Shenyang J-11 jets.