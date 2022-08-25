Luxury EV from Mercedes

Mercedes-Benz charted an aggressive luxury EV roadmap for the Indian market, by introducing the top-end all-electric luxury electric saloon built on a dedicated modular architecture. The Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ is the first of the three new luxury EVs lined-up for Indian market debut in 2022. This first all-electric AMG production model based on Mercedes EQ architecture for luxury and executive-class vehicles, seamlessly fits into the Group-wide electric strategy pursued by Mercedes-Benz. The launch of the first electric AMG also underpins Mercedes-Benz’s commitment to introduce electrification in the luxury performance segment in India, and to transition to a climate neutral car fleet in future. The new Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ based on performance-oriented drive concept, features an impressive 107.8kWh battery. The powerful electric powertrain with one motor each at the front and rear axles has fully variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive, which optimally transmits the drive power to the asphalt in all driving conditions.