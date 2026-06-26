Govt lifts curbs on commercial LPG as supply improves

New Delhi, June 26:

In a major relief to industrial and commercial LPG consumers, the government on Thursday removed all sectoral restrictions on the supply of non-domestic packed LPG and restored supplies to the levels prevailing prior to the West Asia crisis.

The restrictions have been lifted due to improved indigenous LPG production and the projected availability of imported LPG cargoes following the US-Iran peace agreement and the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

Further, the supply of bulk LPG, which had been suspended at the onset of the crisis, has been relaxed by 50 per cent of the pre-crisis consumption levels, providing significant relief to commercial and industrial consumers. The restoration follows the recent improvement in the LPG supply situation.