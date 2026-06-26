Cong launches 40-day nationwide campaign against paper leaks

New Delhi, June 26:

The Congress on Thursday announced a 40-day nationwide “Chhatron Ki Goonj” campaign, to press for reforms in the examination system and highlight issues of paper leaks, examination irregularities and unemployment.

Addressing a press conference here, Congress Working Committee member Rajeev Shukla, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Chandigarh Congress president H S Lucky said the campaign would begin on June 30 and continue till August 9.

The leaders informed that the campaign would be carried out across coaching centres, universities, hostels, libraries and other public places to engage with students and raise awareness about examination-related issues.

They alleged that repeated paper leaks and controversies surrounding competitive examinations and recruitment tests had shaken public confidence and affected millions of students and job aspirants across the country.