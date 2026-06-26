TN govt cancels tender linked sanitation privatisation plan

Chennai, June 26:

In a significant policy reversal, the Tamil Nadu government has cancelled a tender that was floated to prepare a feasibility report on the privatisation of sanitation services across 12 municipal corporations in the State.

The tender, which aimed to assess the viability of engaging private players in sanitation work, has now been officially withdrawn, effectively halting the government’s initial move to explore privatisation in this crucial civic sector.

According to reports, the feasibility study was intended to evaluate the potential benefits, challenges, and implementation mechanisms of outsourcing sanitation services. However, the proposal had triggered widespread concern among political parties, sanitation workers, and trade unions.

The decision to cancel the tender comes in the wake of strong opposition from parties within the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)-led alliance. These parties had voiced apprehensions over the possible impact of privatisation on public welfare and labour rights.

Sanitation workers and their unions had also staged resistance, urging the government to drop the plan. They expressed fears that privatisation could lead to job losses, reduced job security, and deterioration in working conditions for thousands of workers currently employed in the public system.

Officials confirmed that the tender process for preparing the feasibility report has been scrapped. The move is being seen as a major relief for sanitation workers, many of whom had been anxiously awaiting clarity on their future.

The development highlights the sensitivity surrounding essential civic services like sanitation, where any structural changes often have far-reaching social and economic implications. It also underscores the growing influence of worker unions and political consensus in shaping policy decisions in the State.

While the government has not issued a detailed statement outlining the reasons for the withdrawal, the cancellation indicates a cautious approach in dealing with reforms that directly affect livelihoods and urban service delivery systems.

For now, sanitation services in the municipal corporations will continue to be managed under the existing public framework, with stakeholders expecting further discussions on improving efficiency without compromising job security.