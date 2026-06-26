Ammonia gas leak death toll rises to 14

Chennai, June 26:

The death toll in the tragic ammonia gas leak incident has risen to 14, following the demise of a young woman who had been battling for her life in hospital.

The victim, identified as 29-year-old Preethi Devi from Jharkhand, passed away on Friday despite receiving intensive medical care.

Preethi Devi had been undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, where doctors had been closely monitoring her condition since the incident. Hospital authorities confirmed that she succumbed to the effects of toxic gas exposure after her condition failed to improve.

The ammonia gas leak, which has shocked the region, left several individuals critically affected due to inhalation of the hazardous fumes. Emergency response teams had rushed multiple victims to nearby hospitals, with many requiring ventilator support and prolonged treatment.

Medical experts state that ammonia exposure can cause severe respiratory distress, chemical burns to the lungs, and long-term organ damage, especially when inhaled in high concentrations. In this case, several victims reportedly suffered from acute breathing difficulties and lung complications.

Authorities have intensified their investigation into the cause of the leak, while safety audits are being conducted to prevent such incidents in the future. Officials are also coordinating with state agencies to provide necessary assistance and compensation to the victims’ families.

The incident has raised serious concerns about industrial safety standards and emergency preparedness, with calls for stricter regulations and monitoring mechanisms gaining momentum.

As families mourn their loved ones, the rising death toll underscores the devastating impact of industrial hazards and the urgent need for robust safety measures to prevent such tragedies from recurring.