MDMK signals possible exit from DMK alliance

Chennai, June end 26:

Speculation is mounting over a potential political shift in Tamil Nadu, as the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), led by Vaiko, is reportedly considering an exit from the DMK-led alliance. A crucial announcement in this regard is expected to be made by Vaiko on Saturday.

The development comes as the MDMK’s high-level committee meeting is currently underway under the leadership of Vaiko. The meeting has drawn significant attention amid growing political buzz about the party’s future course within the ruling alliance.

During the meeting, notable attention was drawn to the absence of Sirkazhi MLA Senthil Selvan. Clarifying the issue, party leaders stated that Senthil Selvan is not a member of the high-level committee, and therefore his presence at the meeting was not mandatory.

MDMK officials explained that only designated members of the high-level committee are required to participate in such meetings, dismissing any speculation regarding internal rifts based on his absence.

Despite this clarification, political observers are closely watching the outcome of the meeting, as reports suggest that the party leadership is seriously deliberating its continued association with the DMK alliance.

Sources indicate that Vaiko may formally announce the party’s decision to withdraw from the alliance, a move that could have significant implications for Tamil Nadu’s political landscape.

If confirmed, the exit of MDMK from the DMK-led coalition could reshape alliance dynamics ahead of future electoral contests, potentially opening the door for new political alignments.

As anticipation builds, all eyes are now on Vaiko’s expected announcement, which is likely to set the tone for the party’s political strategy in the coming months.