CM Vijay to chair conference of IAS, IPS officers 29 June 

Chennai, June 26:

A two-day conference of senior civil and police officials, including IAS, IPS and IFS officers, will be held on June 29 and 30 at the State Secretariat in Chennai under the leadership of Chief Minister Vijay.

On the first day, June 29, the Chief Minister will hold a high-level review meeting with District Collectors and senior police officials. The discussions will focus on key governance and welfare issues such as maintenance of law and order, safety and well-being of women and children, public health, and the government’s vision of a drug-free Tamil Nadu.

The meeting will also deliberate on the welfare of Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes, measures to prevent crimes against them, and initiatives for the welfare of senior citizens. Other important topics include curbing illegal sand mining and resource exploitation, ensuring security arrangements for religious events across all faiths, and addressing the welfare of migrant workers.

Following this, the Chief Minister will hold a separate, exclusive meeting with District Collectors. This session will review the implementation of schemes across 28 departments and discuss action plans aligned with the State’s long-term “Vetri Thamizhagam” vision document.

On June 30, the conference will focus on environment, climate change, and forest-related initiatives. Discussions will include the Green Tamil Nadu Mission, infrastructure development in forest areas, implementation of the Forest Rights Act, and strategies to mitigate human-animal conflicts.

Ahead of the main conference, a preparatory review meeting will be held on June 28 at 10:30 AM at Namakkal Kavignar Maaligai in Chennai. The meeting will be chaired by Chief Secretary Sai Kumar and will be attended by all District Collectors.

The conference is expected to play a crucial role in streamlining governance, strengthening administrative coordination, and accelerating the implementation of key state policies.