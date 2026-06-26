CM Vijay leads from the front

Chennai, June 26:

In a powerful show of commitment, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph C. Vijay not only flagged off an anti-drug awareness marathon in Chennai but also joined participants on the run, sending a strong message against substance abuse.

The event was held on Friday along Kamaraj Salai to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, under the theme “Start Run… Stop Drugs.”

The Chief Minister’s decision to actively participate in the marathon alongside the public added energy and significance to the campaign. Thousands of participants, including youth, students, and volunteers, took part in the run, which aimed to raise awareness about the dangers of drug abuse and the need for collective action to eliminate narcotics from society.

Before flagging off the event, Vijay wrote and signed an anti-drug message on a banner placed at the venue. He also administered a public pledge, urging citizens to stay away from drugs, encourage their families and friends to do the same, and support rehabilitation efforts for those affected by addiction. The pledge highlighted the importance of public cooperation in preventing drug production, trafficking, and consumption.

Minister Adhav Arjuna and several senior officials were present at the event, showing the government’s unified commitment to tackling the issue. Vijay emphasized that a drug-free Tamil Nadu is essential for the state’s progress and the well-being of its people, calling upon citizens to work hand-in-hand with the government in this mission.

The awareness marathon comes amid criticism from opposition parties regarding drug-related issues in the state. In response, the Tamil Nadu government has stepped up its anti-drug initiatives, including the formation of special enforcement teams in every district to curb narcotics trafficking.

The marathon is part of a broader campaign aimed particularly at educating young people and encouraging community participation in building a drug-free future.

Meanwhile, Vijay has announced the Chief Minister’s Police Medal for 15 police personnel in recognition of their outstanding work in combating drug abuse and illegal trafficking across the state.

The announcement highlights the Tamil Nadu government’s intensified focus on eradicating narcotics and strengthening enforcement efforts.

The medals will be awarded to officers and personnel who have demonstrated exceptional commitment and effectiveness in curbing the production, distribution, and consumption of illegal drugs.

Among those selected for the honour are Cuddalore Superintendent of Police Vivekananda Shukla, Ramanathapuram SP Santheesh, Lakshmanan from the Chennai Narcotics Intelligence Wing, Assistant Sub-Inspector Manoj Kumar, Inspector Kannan from Tiruchy range, Inspector Kamaraj from Coimbatore range, Assistant Sub-Inspector Arun from Kurangani in Theni, and Head Constable Rajkumar from Kumuli.

The list also includes Head Constable Karthikeyan from Vettaikaraniruppu in Nagapattinam, Special Sub-Inspector Ramar from Nallur in Tiruppur, Head Constable Ayyappan from the Prohibition Enforcement Wing in Tirunelveli, and Head Constable Premkumar from Ashok Nagar in Chennai, among others, taking the total to 15 awardees.