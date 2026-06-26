Statewide polio vaccination camp on June 28: TN govt

Chennai, June 26:

The Tamil Nadu government has announced that a statewide polio vaccination camp will be conducted on Sunday, June 28, as part of the National Pulse Polio Immunization Programme.

The Health and Family Welfare Department has made extensive arrangements to ensure that all eligible children receive the vaccine.

A total of 43,051 vaccination centres will be set up across the state, including government primary health centres, hospitals, anganwadi centres, schools, and other key public locations. Around 52.91 lakh children aged below five years are expected to be administered polio drops during the campaign.

Authorities have emphasized that even if children have already received polio vaccination as per the national immunization schedule, they must be given the drops again on the day of the camp.

Special temporary booths will also be established at bus stands, railway stations, toll plazas, check posts, and airports to ensure wider coverage.

The vaccination centres will function from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM on June 28. In addition, follow-up vaccination activities will be carried out on June 29 and 30 at select temporary centres. Special focus has also been given to children of migrant workers and those living in remote and hilly regions, with mobile medical teams deployed to reach them.

Over two lakh health workers, anganwadi staff, teachers, and volunteers have been mobilized for this large-scale initiative.

The Tamil Nadu government has urged parents to make use of this important opportunity and ensure that their children receive the life-saving polio vaccine.