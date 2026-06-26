Emergency saw Indian democracy brutally crushed, says PM Modi

New Delhi, June 26,

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said Emergency was a direct assault on the Constitution as the period witnessed the suspension of civil liberties, curbs on freedom of expression, and an assault on institutions that are the bedrock of Indian democracy.

Paying homage to all those who steadfastly defended democratic values during one of the “darkest chapters in India’s history”, Modi said Emergency also revealed the extraordinary courage of countless citizens who refused to remain silent and upheld the ideals enshrined in the Constitution.

“The Emergency was a direct assault on our Constitution. It witnessed the suspension of civil liberties, curbs on freedom of expression, arrests of political leaders, journalists, social workers and an assault on institutions that are the bedrock of our democracy,” he said in a post on X referring to the proclamation of Emergency on this day in 1975.