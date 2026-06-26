Sing Geetham – Review Melody notes

Sing Geetham is a unique musical fantasy that blends imagination, emotion, and social commentary into an unconventional cinematic experience. Directed by veteran filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao, the film stands out for its bold storytelling style, where music becomes the primary language of narration.

Set in a drought-stricken village, the story revolves around Prathap, who returns to his hometown only to find it caught between greed and survival. As the villagers chase hidden wealth beneath their land, a mystical transformation leads them into a world where every emotion is expressed through song. Beneath its fantasy elements, the film explores themes of environmental responsibility, human greed, and redemption.

Ayaan delivers a sincere performance as the protagonist, while Ahilya Bamroo brings emotional depth and conviction. The supporting cast, including Shalini Kondepudi, Tulasi Shivamani, and Siva Narayana, contribute effectively, making the narrative more engaging and layered. Their performances align well with the film’s unusual musical format.

Technically, the film thrives on its music, with Devi Sri Prasad’s compositions playing a crucial role in driving the narrative and elevating emotional moments. The cinematography captures the rustic charm and fantasy elements effectively, while the screenplay dares to experiment with a format where dialogue seamlessly transforms into song. Though the film has minor pacing issues and occasional visual limitations, its ambition remains commendable.

Produced by Nag Ashwin under Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema, Sing Geetham is a bold and heartfelt cinematic experiment. Despite a few flaws, its originality, strong message, and musical storytelling make it a refreshing watch. It may not appeal to everyone, but for those open to experimentation, it offers a memorable and meaningful experience.