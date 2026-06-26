Andharan – Review A Gripping Mystery 

Andharan is an engaging mystery thriller that blends suspense, romance, and psychological drama into a compelling cinematic experience. Directed by debutant Santhosh Raavanan, the film creates an intriguing premise built around fear, fate, and hidden truths.

The story revolves around Karthika, a woman haunted by a disturbing pattern—every man she is about to marry dies under mysterious circumstances. As an investigating officer takes up the case, the narrative unfolds through a series of twists and revelations, gradually uncovering long-buried secrets. The screenplay maintains a steady sense of suspense, keeping viewers invested until the final reveal.

Prajin Padmanabhan delivers a restrained and convincing performance as the investigating officer, bringing both determination and emotional depth to his role. Ivana shines as Karthika, effectively portraying vulnerability and inner strength. The supporting cast, including Varun, Adhiran, Anupama Kumar, and Senthil Kumari, add credibility and depth to the unfolding mystery.

On the technical front, the film is well-executed. Kishore Ramachandran’s cinematography enhances the eerie atmosphere with moody visuals and dimly lit frames, while Hari S. R.’s background score complements the suspense without overpowering the narrative. The editing remains crisp, ensuring the film maintains its pace for most parts.

Produced by M. K. Sambasivam under the banner Shri Krish Pictures, Andharan succeeds as a well-crafted thriller. Despite minor pacing issues in parts of the second half, the film delivers a satisfying climax and keeps the mystery alive throughout.

With strong performances and effective storytelling, it stands as a worthwhile watch for fans of investigative thrillers.