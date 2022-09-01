SC closes contempt proceedings in Babri Masjid demolition case

A five-judge constitution bench of the top court had on November 9, 2019, cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya and directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.The Supreme Court today closed the contempt proceedings, arising out of the demolition of Babri Masjid at Ayodhya in 1992, against the state of Uttar Pradesh and others.A bench headed by Justice SK Kaul said the issue does not survive now and referred to the November 2019 verdict of a constitution bench.A five-judge constitution bench of the top court had on November 9, 2019, cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya and directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.While closing the contempt proceedings, the bench observed that the matter ought to have come up for hearing earlier.